Air Astana switches to winter flight schedule

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana has switched to a winter flight schedule effective until 25th March 2023, with operations on 27 international and 15 domestic routes.

The winter schedule sees flight frequencies to a number of popular year-round destinations increased, including Atyrau to Istanbul (three per week), Almaty to Phuket (daily), Almaty to Delhi (double daily) and Almaty to the Maldives (five per week). Flights from Almaty to Istanbul will remain unchanged at 10 flights per week, whilst frequencies from Astana to Istanbul will be increased to seven flights a week, the company’s press service r eports.

After a long break due to the pandemic, Air Astana resumed services between Almaty and Bangkok using the Airbus A321LR on 30th October 2022. Air Astana plans to launch twice weekly services between Almaty and Medina (Saudi Arabia) in January 2023.

A number of seasonal flights will be suspended during the winter, including those to Bodrum, Batumi, Heraklion and Podgorica, but these services will be resumed in spring 2023. Flights from Astana to Tblisi will also be suspended during the winter, whilst flights from Almaty to Tbilisi will be gradually reduced to three times a week.

In addition to schedule changes that match passenger demand during the winter, Air Astana continues to work on improving the quality and range of services provided on board. In November 2022, Air Astana will introduce additional IFE capabilities dedicated to passengers with impaired hearing and vision. This special selection will include movie releases from around the world and Kazakhstan with sound descriptions and subtitles. The IFE system will also offer a wide range of popular podcasts.



