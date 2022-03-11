Go to the main site
    Air Astana suspends all flights to Russia

    11 March 2022, 11:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air Astana sincerely regrets to advise that due the withdrawal of insurance coverage for commercial flights to, from and over the Russian Federation, all flights to the Russian Federation are suspended with immediate effect.

    Air Astana is working with Government on a solution to this problem in order to be able to restore flights as soon as possible, the company’s official website reads.

    For rebooking and refunds, please contact the place of purchase.

    Our contacts:

    +7 727 244 4477 (08.00 - 00.00)

    +7 7172 584477 (08.00 - 00.00)

    +7 702 702 4477 (08.00 - 00.00)

    WhatsApp: +7 702 702 0148 (08.00 - 20.00)

    Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)

    help.airastana.com

    Contacts in Russia:

    Tel.:+7 (495) 287 70 08/09

    Tel .: +7 (495) 363-50-40

    Mob.: +7 985 232 04 36

