Air Astana resumes service to Moscow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air Astana resumed flights from Nur-Sultan to Moscow (Domodedovo) on 26th September 2020, with a once a week service subsequently being operated on Wednesdays.

Flights will be operated using a Boeing 767 configured with 30 Business Class and 193 Economy Class seats. The flight from Nur-Sultan departed at 21.40 and arrived in Moscow at 22.15 local time, the official website of Air Astana reads.





Only citizens of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan, as well as individuals with residence permits in the Republic of Kazakhstan, are currently eligible to take the flight to Moscow. Passengers transiting via Moscow must present a negative covid-test result on arrival, with the time in the transit area limited to a maximum of 24 hours. Transit via Nur-Sultan is only permitted for passengers holding a valid ticket to the final destination.

Information for passengers:

Kazakh citizens arriving in Moscow must fill in a questionnaire and present a negative covid-test result obtained at least three days before the flight. Passengers arriving for work are then required to undertake two-weeks quarantine.

Russian citizens flying to Moscow must fill in an online questionnaire found on the state services portal prior to departure. Passengers must also undertake a covid-test within 72 hours of arrival and submit test result on the same portal.

All passengers arriving from Moscow must take a covid-test within 48 hours of arrival or undergo a 14-days home quarantine. A covid-test with negative result undertaken no later than five days before the date of arrival in Kazakhstan is acceptable, with no need for further test on arrival.