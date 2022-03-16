Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Air Astana resumes flights from London to Nur-Sultan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 March 2022, 13:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air Astana resumed its twice-weekly services from London Heathrow to Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan on March 12. Flights on Saturdays and Wednesdays are operated using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

The flight arrival into Nur-Sultan offers convenient onward connections to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. Tickets are available at airastana.com, Air Astana sales offices and at the Information and Reservation Centre, as well as at accredited travel agencies, the company’s official website reads.

Kazakhstan recently established a visa-free regime for a number of countries, including the UK. Passengers are required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to entering the country or valid vaccination passport. More information, including details on vaccination passes, is available at https://airastana.com/kaz/en-US/Information/Air-Astana-Secure/Before-your-flight


