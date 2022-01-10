Go to the main site
    Air Astana restores its flight network from Nur-Sultan

    10 January 2022, 13:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national air carrier Air Astana informed about the gradual restoration of its flight network from Nur-Sultan and passenger services, Kazinform cites the press service of the airline.

    Commercial flights from/to Almaty city are not operated until the airport in Almaty opens. In addition, Air Astana works to return Kazakhstanis from foreign countries.

    There was restricted access to the website, Call Center and other services of the airline due to the national internet shutdown.

    The company’s Call Center number is +7 7272 444477. People may face difficulties due to an increased number of calls.

    The airline keeps the passengers informed in case the departure time is changed.

    Passengers staying abroad are asked to contact the airline’s offices.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

