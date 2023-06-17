Air Astana opens ticket sales for new Tel Aviv service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana has opened ticket sales for a new direct flight from Almaty to Tel Aviv, Israel, which will operated twice weekly by Airbus A321LR starting in September. This service represents an expansion of the airline’s route network in a new direction and provides the first direct air service between Kazakhstan and Israel.

The flight will depart Almaty at 04:30 and arrive in Tel Aviv at 08:15 on Thursdays, whilst on Sundays, it will depart at 04:10 with arrival at 07:55. Return flights will be operated at 09:30 with arrival in Almaty at 18:20. All times local. The duration of the flight will be 6 hours 45minutes outbound and 5hours 50 minutes inbound to Almaty, Kazinform cites the Air Astana’s press service.

The city of Tel Aviv is famous for its sandy beaches along the Mediterranean Sea and offers tourists a unique blend of culture, architecture, history, entertainment and cuisine.

«We are delighted to offer our passengers the opportunity to take advantage of the new Air Astana service to Tel Aviv and discover a unique country in the Middle East,» said Adel Dauletbek, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. «Tel Aviv is an exciting city with limitless opportunities for tourism and new discovery. The high level of comfort and quality of service on our flights will make this journey unforgettable.»

Booking tickets for the new flight is now open on the airline's official website, at ticket sales offices, accredited agencies and in the Booking and Information Center. The cost of a round-trip ticket in economy class starts from US$603 and from US$1438 in business class. Kazakhstan citizens require a visa to enter Israel.