Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism and National Tourism Organization of Korea sign trilateral coop agr’t

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A trilateral agreement of cooperation was signed between Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism and the National Tourism Organization of Korea.

The purpose of the agreement is to expand the Kazakh-Korean cooperation in the field of tourism. The participants agreed to carry out joint actions to develop and increase the level of tourism in both countries. The key conditions for achieving these goals have already been created – namely, a visa-free policy between the countries and direct flights between Almaty and Seoul, Kazinform refers to Air Astana’s official website.

«In 2022, Air Astana carried over 75,000 passengers between Kazakhstan and South Korea. This year, in the first quarter alone, the passenger traffic exceeded 20,000 passengers. Seoul is served by 6 flights a week on a comfortable and spacious Boeing-767,» said Adel Dauletbek, Air Astana Vice President for Marketing and Sales. «South Korean citizens travelling to the countries of our region in transit through Almaty often use our Stopover Holidays programme, which provides for a short stopover in Kazakhstan and the opportunity to see two countries in one trip.»

According to the parties that signed the agreement, in Kazakhstan, South Korean tourists prefer golf tourism, whereas Kazakh tourists often choose South Korea for medical trips.

«The Korean government has declared 2023-24 as the Year of Visit to Korea. The state aims to attract over 30 million foreign tourists by 2027,» said Kim Jang-sil, President of the National Tourism Organization of Korea. – «Korea is a destination that appeals to tourists, not only due to medical tourism, which is now at its peak.»

The parties expressed mutual interest and readiness to increase the flow of tourists by developing other types of tourism, as well as by raising awareness amongst tourists about those opportunities in both countries.