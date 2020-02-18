Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Air Astana expands services to India

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 February 2020, 13:26
Air Astana expands services to India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s award-winning flag carrier, will launch services between Almaty and India’s commercial centre, Mumbai on 1st June 2020.

Flights will be operated four times a week using Airbus A320, with a sector time of 4.5 hours in each direction.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, flights will depart Almaty at 07.05 local time and arrive in Mumbai at 11.05 local time, with return service from Mumbai departing at 12.05 and arriving in Almaty at 16.55 local time. On Thursdays and Saturdays, flights will depart Almaty at 22.10 local time, with the return service from Mumbai departing at 03.10 local, the Air Astana’s official website reads.

An introductory promotional fare for the route is on offer until 31st March 2020, with Economy return tickets starting at US$399.8

Mumbai will be Air Astana’s second destination in India, with services to the capital, Delhi having been operated since 2004.


Transport   Tourism   Air Astana  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15