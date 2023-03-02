Go to the main site
    Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starts direct flights to Baku

    2 March 2023, 21:54

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has launched its direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku in Azerbaijan.

    The direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week (Wednesday/Friday/Sunday), starting from 13th September, 2023, WAM reports.

    Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, «We are excited to start our direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku, a city which offers a unique blend of Europe and Asia. Baku is a significant route in our expansion plans from UAE’s capital and reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with more choices, convenience, and enhanced connectivity, while supporting both countries’ aviation sector and tourism industry.»

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Transport Tourism World News Travel
