Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new direct flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan

14 November 2022, 17:43
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch its new route from Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport with a frequency of two flights weekly, starting from 7th December, 2022, WAM reports.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, «We are glad to add Tashkent to our growing network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of UAE’s capital with many destinations while contributing to the growth of both travel and tourism of the UAE. The new route allows our customers the opportunity to discover the historic city and reflects our commitment to continuously offer our customers affordable and value driven air travel from our different hubs.»

As part of its ongoing expansion plan, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to add more connectivity to and from the capital city. The new route to Tashkent is considered the 26th destination after Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Moscow.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two capitals by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Photo: press.airarabia.com
