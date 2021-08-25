Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

DUBAI. KAZINFORM It’s the moment the world has been waiting for – Dubai Holding confirmed today that, Ain Dubai, the ultimate celebration destination that has captured the imagination of the world, is set to open on 21 October 2021. Ticket sales for the 21st of October onwards are now open to the public on www.aindubai.com.

Ain Dubai is the latest addition to the extensive Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and plays a strategic role in supporting Dubai’s long-term vision as set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub, continuing to build on the emirate's reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape, WAM reports.

From sundowners, dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to bespoke corporate and event offerings, Ain Dubai brings 19 truly unique and customisable experiences, all against the backdrop of Dubai’s dazzling skyline for breathtaking land and seascapes. Open both day and night, Ain Dubai visitors will experience two very different sides of Dubai from stunning Bluewaters views to a host of night-time entertainment. Gaze at the sunset’s golden rays glittering across the skyscrapers or watch Dubai’s spectacular LED lights switch on as darkness falls.

Offering unique views of Dubai's iconic landmarks from indoor, air-conditioned cabins and a huge range of entertainment to keep visitors coming back for more, the experiences are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins, with experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

The Observation Cabins provide the perfect platform for those never-seen-before Instagrammable 360-degree views of Dubai as guests climb steadily through the sky on the world's tallest observation wheel to create a magical photobook memory of one of the world’s most iconic cities and all its incredible landmarks.

Experience a uniquely fun way to relax into the end of a busy day or start an incredible night out, with the Social Cabins which feature beverage-inclusive packages that offer something for everyone. Step into a premium cabin for the VIP treatment or get the best social vibes at the Ain Dubai Sky Bar cabins with beverages to toast the sunset over Dubai.

Visitors can reach new heights with an Ain Dubai Private Cabin providing exclusivity. Discover unique celebration packages for birthdays, engagements, weddings, business functions and more. The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events, from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

Ronald Drake, General Manager of Ain Dubai, commented: «Ain Dubai offers first-of-its-kind experiences catering to all audiences including luxurious special event cabins; nightlife and party experiences; unique dining and culinary options; family-friendly cabins and customisable romantic experiences for special moments. We are the ultimate celebration destination, so it was only fitting that we celebrate the opening in style. Stay tuned for more exciting details of what to expect from our grand opening, and we can’t wait to welcome you to Ain Dubai.»

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: «Dubai continues to be a leader in the travel and tourism sector, with a reputation for delivering pioneering projects and landmarks. Ain Dubai is a testament to one of the many innovative initiatives developed by Dubai to further enhance its competitiveness as a key international tourism destination in continuation of Dubai’s drive to achieve new global heights. We can’t think of a better time to open this unique and celebratory asset than during the UAE’s Year of the 50th.»

The magnificent Ain Dubai sits at the heart of the unique, must-visit lifestyle destination, Bluewaters, where the charm and exclusivity of island living meets the exuberance of a sophisticated urban lifestyle. Bluewaters boasts hospitality, lifestyle, residential, and leisure and entertainment opportunities.



