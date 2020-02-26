Go to the main site
    Aimagambetov reports to President on situation in education and science sector

    26 February 2020, 20:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State has received Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Minister reported to the President on the situation in education and science sector.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of further improvement of the quality of higher education, reduction of educational gap between rural and urban areas. The Head of State also noted the importance of adoption of measures to cover more children with additional education and upbringing activities in the schools.

    The President stated necessity to solve the problems of three-shift and dilapidated schools and carry out overhaul of educational facilities in a timely manner.

    Besides, the Head of State commissioned to take measures to modernize the system of financing and management of science sector, increasing science funding and efficiency of training research personnel.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

