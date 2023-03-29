Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aigul Kuspan to helm International Affairs, Defense and Security Committee at Majilis

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 March 2023, 14:39
Aigul Kuspan to helm International Affairs, Defense and Security Committee at Majilis Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – One of the most experienced Kazakhstani diplomats Aigul Kuspan was elected as the Chair of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

93 newly elected deputies of the Majilis voted for her candidacy during the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation on Wednesday.

Aigul Kuspan is a graduate of the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Torez Moscow Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, and National School of Administration, France.

Throughout her diplomatic career, Ms Kuspan served at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in France, Austria, and Lithuania. She also held several posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Between 2018 and 2021, she was the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and was the head of the Kazakh Mission to the EU and NATO concurrently.

Earlier it was reported that Yerlan Koshanov had become the Majilis Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament.


Parliament   Appointments, dismissals   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
