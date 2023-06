Aigul Kuspan relieved of her duties as Kazakh Ambassador to some countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Aigul Kuspan of her duties as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Head of Kazakhstan Mission to the EU and NATO concurrently, the Akorda press service reports.