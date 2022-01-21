Aigul Kuspan on how European Parliament’s resolution can affect Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aigul Kuspan, Chairperson of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, believes that it was too soon for the European Parliament to adopt the resolution on the situation in Kazakhstan and that the document itself is of prescriptive nature, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aigul Kuspan underscored that MEPs should have waited for the findings of the official investigation before adopting the resolution on the situation in Kazakhstan. She added that she personally contacted the European Parliament providing in detail the timeline of the Almaty tragedy and called on MEPs to wait for the findings.

According to her, during the heated debates at the European Parliament some of MEPs called on their colleagues not to denounce Kazakhstan which has been an example of stability, peace and security for the past 30 years and reminded of the reforms spearheaded by President Tokayev in the past couple of years.

But, in her words, there were others who condemned the deployment of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping contingent in Kazakhstan, internet blackout and questioned the structure of recently established ‘Qazaqstan khalqyna’ foundation.

Aigul Kuspan says she was amused MEPs urged Kazakhstan’s neighbors to refrain from meddling in Kazakhstan’s internal affairs, when the adoption of the resolution is the interference in our internal affairs.

She added that the resolution itself cannot affect Kazakhstan in any way and that the document is of prescriptive nature.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued a statement on the resolution on the situation in Kazakhstan adopted by the European Parliament.