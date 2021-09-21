Aigul Kuspan named Ambassador of Women Political Leaders in Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Committee on foreign affairs, defense and security of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan has been appointed ambassador of the international organization «Women Political Leaders» in the Republic of Kazakhstan. «Women Political Leaders» issued a special certificate in the name of Aigul Kuspan, confirming this appointment, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium.

The candidacy of Aigul Kuspan as an ambassador of the international organization «Women Political Leaders» was approved taking into account her merits and activity in the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium, it is planned to organize a meeting between A. Kuspan and S. Koch-Mehrin to discuss joint projects. This initiative is aimed at implementing one of the provisions of the State of the Nation Address by the Head of State K.Tokayev «Unity of the people and systemic reforms are a solid foundation for the nation's prosperity» on ensuring maximum support for the economic and political positions of women in society.

«Women Political Leaders» is an independent, international non-party foundation with headquarters in Belgium and Iceland, which advocates for the better realization of women's opportunities. The organization's activities are aimed at increasing the number of women in leadership positions and expanding their influence to solve international problems and achieve common interests at the global level. WPL was founded in 2013 by German politician and former member of the European Parliament from the Free Democratic Party of Germany, Silvana Koch-Mehrin. WPL enjoys broad support from prominent political leaders and influential individuals from civil society, the private sector, international institutions and academia around the world. This organization consists of women holding political positions: heads of State, Governments, members of parliaments and ministers.