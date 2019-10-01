Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
AIFC wins ASIAMONEY award

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
1 October 2019, 16:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was honored an award «Overall BRI project or initiative of the year in Central and East Europe and Central and West Asia region», by Asiamoney, an influential business publication

The award ceremony was held in Singapore with the participation of more than 70 corporations and financial institutions' representatives from Asia.

The AIFC is a unique platform that offers an understandable legal framework for investors and creates expertise and ecosystems to attract financing for projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The awards recognize five overall winners and seven regional winners in four regions (Middle East & Africa, CEE & Central/West Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia) for a total of 33 awards. Over 130 qualified submissions were received and assessed by organizers.

These are the list of overall winners:

Best overall Chinese bank for BRI - Bank of China.

Best overall international bank for BRI – HSBC.

Overall BRI project or initiative of the year – Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

Best overall bank for advising Chinese institutions on BRI – Citi.

Best overall research house for BRI – CICC.

Asiamoney, a specialized business publication within the Euromoney Group, traditionally holds a competition among Asian financial institutions. The award established by the business publication is one of the most revered awards in the region.

The magazine publishes trends and analyzes of the Asian financial industry. Asiamoney publications are widely circulated and attract particular attention of investment circles and the leaders of well-known financial institutions not only in the region, but throughout the world. The editorial staff of the magazine is based in Hong Kong.

