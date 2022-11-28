AIFC to launch National Digital Career Centre for students and graduates

28 November 2022, 19:51

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In order to ensure a systematic approach to preparing students for employment and increasing the level of employment of graduates, a pilot project «National Digital Career Centre» has been launched at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

The launch ceremony of the project was attended by Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan S. Nurbek, AIFC Governor K. Kelimbetov, as well as rectors of 6 Kazakhstani universities who became the first participants of the project (S. Amanzholov East Kazakhstan University, Pavlodar Pedagogical University, D. Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, M. Auezov South Kazakhstan University, K. Satpayev Kazakh National Research Technical University, S.Utebayev Atyrau University of Oil and Gas), the AIFC’s official website reads.

The project provides for the creation of a unified database of university students, centralised access for employers and government agencies, educational content for students and universities, data collection and processing, and the provision of analytics.

The implementation of the project will allow to determine the current knowledge and skills in demand on the market in the context of specialties, will give an objective picture of the employment of young professionals in the country and in-demand professions, will allow to assess the quality of educational programs conducted by universities and improve the effectiveness of internship programs and practices.

Since the creation of the AIFC ecosystem, one of the first structural initiatives of the financial centre was the formation of a separate working body - the Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (BCPD), aimed at systematically improving the quality of human capital. To date, BCPD has nine competence centers, 20 joint educational programs and initiatives have been developed and implemented, more than 1,000 employees and university students have been retrained.

«The concept of the Bureau was initially considered as an organisation focused on solving the internal needs of the financial centre itself and its registered participants. However, later it became obvious that the international practices, expertise and experience that the Bureau successfully localized in the jurisdiction of the AIFC can be successfully integrated and scaled beyond the financial centre for the benefit of the whole country,» said the AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.

It is planned that the «National Digital Career Centre» will become a fully digital, universal tool for promoting the employment of students, will help strengthen career guidance programs, as well as form an objective understanding of the future profession, the requirements of local and international labor markets among graduates.

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

