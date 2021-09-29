AIFC to hold World Investor Week 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A virtual World Investor Week will be held in the AIFC from 4 to 8 October 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Astana International Financial Center.

This year the central theme of the World Investor Week in AIFC is «Promotion of investment intelligence». The main objectives of the event are: (1) informing about investment opportunities and tools; (2) raising awareness about consumer protection and investment risks; (3) facilitating financial education and financial literacy through informing about investing smart; (4) discussion of innovations in financial markets. Thematically, the world investor week at AIFC will be devoted to understanding the basics of investing, smart investing, digital assets, sustainable finance, fraud and scams prevention, financial literacy and education.

World Investor Week is held annually by regulators in 80 countries all over the world under the auspices of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) – an international organisation that unites world’s securities regulators. IOSCO members regulate more than 95% of the world’s securities market in more than 115 jurisdictions. Hosting of the World Investors Week reflects AIFC’s adherence to the IOSCO standards on consumer protection in financial services. The organizer of virtual World Investor Week in the AIFC is the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA).

In 2021 the AIFC is conducting the World Investor Week 2021 for fourth consecutive year. This year’s events will be held in the format of webinars, live sessions on social networks and online panel sessions. The speakers of the events will be experts from AIFC, as well as domestic and foreign experts in the field of stock market, consumer and investor protection, financial technology, green and Islamic finance, financial instruments of the securities market, as well as continuing professional development.

More details on the event, agenda and the registration link are available here.



