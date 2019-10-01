Go to the main site
    AIFC to hold meeting within World Investor's Week

    1 October 2019, 14:33

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Today Aktau is hosting a meeting of a delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and representatives of government bodies, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform reported.

    The meeting is dedicated to the World Investor’s Week and is held under the auspices of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The event is aimed to increase investment awareness of the population.

    Traditionally, the meeting is carried out within the first week of October in 80 countries across the world.

    This year’s International Investor’s Week is being held on September 30-October 6 in six cities of Kazakhstan including Petropavlovsk, Aktau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

    The program of the AIFC International Investor’s Week is held in the format of presentations and information sessions for academic and business circles.

    The event’s speakers are the AIFC experts in the field of regulation of financial services, financial technologies, issuance of green and Islamic bonds, investment in the securities market, as well as continuous professional development.

    Alzhanova Raushan

