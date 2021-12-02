AIFC takes part in Kazakhstan Trade and Investment Forum at Dubai World Expo 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) took part in the Kazakhstan Trade and Investment Forum, timed to the National Day of the Republic at the platform of the «Dubai World EXPO-2020».

The event was dedicated to strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The panel session «Invest in Kazakhstan: Discussing Investment Opportunities» of the forum was attended by representatives of the AIFC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, «NC «Kazakh Invest« JSC, «Baiterek» NMH JSC, and others. During the session, participants discussed the role of financial centers in improving the investment climate of countries and regions, as well as accompanying and support for investment projects. Also, Forum participants noted that the discovering new markets, companies face various challenges and barriers. Meanwhile, financial centers based on international standards help in overcoming barriers and attracting investments. It is the role that AIFC plays in the Central Asia region, providing special investment opportunities for investors in Kazakhstan.

Yernur Rysmagambetov, CEO of the AIFC Authority, speaking at the forum noted AIFC is interested in providing a financial and economic corridor for regional businesses through its platform toward the UAE and the Middle East, as well as the reverse integration of international initiatives into Central Asia. To implement these plans, the financial center plans to simplify the business protocol for companies and provide them access to regional markets with minimal obstacles.

»Today over 1000 member companies trust us from over 60 countries all over the world. The AIFC, as a platform for the registration and deployment of business initiatives, is interested in providing a financial and economic corridor towards the UAE and the Middle East. We are already seeing successful cases, some of which are partnering today. But we intend to scale these successful cases and build a financial and economic corridor between our regions. We see great potential for growth and mutual business interest, and we want to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives«, - said Yernur Rysmagambetov, CEO of the AIFC Authority.

There was also a panel session «Kazakhstan-Innovation Soft-landing Gateway in the heart of Eurasia«. It was attended by speakers among the heads of the AIFC bodies, «Astana Hub» International Technopark for IT startups», and the Autonomous Cluster Fund «Park of Innovative Technologies«.

Also, a panel session «Kazakhstan – innovative soft-landing from the heart of Eurasia« was held. It was attended by speakers from among the heads of the AIFC bodies, the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups, and the Park of Innovative Technologies Autonomous Cluster Fund.

The session participants discussed issues of the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the context of education and training of specialists, incubation, and acceleration of projects, as well as measures to support and develop technological entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The session was moderated by Pavel Koktyshev, General Director of AIFC Tech Hub:

«Kazakhstan expresses readiness and presence of favorable conditions for the development of international projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, soft-landing for international companies, and creation of joint ventures at the AIFC. English law, simplified tax and visa regimes coupled with tools to support and promote other development institutions, as well as extensive GR and business networking allow us to provide a full range of services to our partners from the moment they enter the market. «

As a result of the forum, bilateral agreements and export contracts were signed.