AIFC signs coop agr’t with major Turkish investor in transport and logistics - S Sistem Lojistik

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 May 2022, 15:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and a large Turkish transport and logistics operator S Sistem Lojistik, as part of a round table with the captains of Turkish businesses, agreed to cooperate in attracting investments to the economy of Kazakhstan, interact and exchange best practices and knowledge in the field of investment in transport - logistics projects.

The agreement is aimed at the implementation of investment projects to create logistics hubs in the Republic of Kazakhstan using the AIFC ecosystem, the AIFC’s official website reads.

S Sistem Lojistik has more than 100,000 square meters of storage space, including the four largest airports in Turkey (Izmir, Ankara, Antalya and Istanbul).

As part of the project it is planned to build warehouses and an office building with an area of 200 thousand square meters, purchase of vehicles and equipment. Negotiations are underway with Kazakh companies on the joint implementation of logistics projects in the Almaty region.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.


Foreign policy    Economy   Kazakhstan and Turkey   Astana International Financial Centre  
