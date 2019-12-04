Go to the main site
    AIFC investors likely to be issued 5-year multiple-entry visa

    4 December 2019, 13:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Center will check the legality of its investors’ funds. Governor of the AIFC Kairat Kelimbetov said it today in an interview with journalists after the Majilis’ sitting.

    «There is a special program that enables to determine legality of the funds, whether they were used to finance some or other programs that are not welcomed in the world community,» he said.

    After then the AIFC Administration will submit an appropriate request to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    «The Ministry will also consider the opportunity of issuing five year multiple-entry visa for the investors. The visa will be issued only after the verification conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee,» Kairat Kelimbetov explained.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana International Financial Centre
