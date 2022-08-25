Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    AIFC holds meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies

    25 August 2022 08:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the official visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation of the Astana International Financial Center headed by Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, held a number of meetings with the Azerbaijani government bodies.

    The delegation headed by the Governor held a meeting with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the AIFC's official website reads.

    During the meetings, the Azerbaijani side was informed about the main trends in the development of the financial center, taking into account the updated economic agenda of Kazakhstan.

    The parties exchanged views on the development of financial and economic cooperation between the AIFC and the financial institutions of Azerbaijan.

    Reference:

    The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

    Photo: aifc.kz
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Astana International Financial Centre
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Hackathon of legal technologies held in the AIFC
    AIFC holds Investing in Women's Economic Empowerment event in New York
    AFSA participates in annual Budapest Eurasian Forum
    AIFC Tech Hub, Visa and Halyk Bank launch Business Leadership marathon to support women entrepreneurs in Central Asia
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
    2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum