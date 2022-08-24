Qazaq TV
AIFC held meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies
24 August 2022 18:45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the State visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) headed by the Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held a number of meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies, Kazinform cites the press service of the AIFC.

The delegation headed by the Governor held a meeting with the Minister of Economy M Mikayil Jabbarov and the Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazymov.

During the meetings, the Azerbaijani side was informed about the main trends in the development of the financial center, taking into account the updated economic agenda of Kazakhstan.

The parties exchanged views on the development of financial and economic cooperation between the AIFC and the financial institutions of Azerbaijan.

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.


