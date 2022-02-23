AIFC Green Finance Centre recognized by London Stock Exchange as external review provider for sustainable bond market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM AIFC Green Finance Centre (AIFC GFC) is recognized by London Stock Exchange (LSE) to provide external review for bonds traded under the Sustainable Bond Market (SBM) label. The Centre meets all the necessary criteria of the LSE, including the Centre being listed in the register of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) since 2021.

AIFC Green Finance Centre has been providing external review services for sustainable bonds and loans since 2020. The largest projects of the Centre in the outgoing year were the verification of a green loan from Halyk Bank worth 7.9 billion tenge, as well as green bonds of Samruk-Energy worth 18.4 billion tenge, the AIFC’s official website reads.

LSE was the first of the world's largest exchanges to launch a special segment for «green» bonds. Currently, more than 260 debt instruments of various issuers are traded under the SBM label.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Green Finance Centre is a subsidiary organisation of the AIFC Authority and the Eurasian Development Bank, aimed at introduction and development of sustainable finance instruments and attracting of investments in environmental and social projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The AIFC Green Finance Centre supported the very first issuance of green bonds and first verified green loan in Kazakhstan. Also, the Centre introduced definitions of green finance and green taxonomy (a classifier of economic activities and projects that meet technical selection criteria) in the national environmental legislation. The new legislation provides incentives for entrepreneurs who use green finance instruments.



