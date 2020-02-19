AIFC benefits and opportunities presented to Belgian business community

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Belgium, organized a round table discussion titled «AIFC: New horizons of cooperation between Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg.»

The purpose of this event was to provide information to interested representatives of the business community of Belgium and Luxembourg on the benefits of investing in Kazakhstan, the AIFC press service informs.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Belgium Aigul Kuspan, Head of the AIFC Chief Strategy Officer Alexander Van de Putte, Head of the AIFC Business Development Group James Martin.

In his speech, Van de Putte spoke about the importance of the geographical location and key advantages of the AIFC, about the interest shown by international companies from 36 countries, 387 of which have already registered with the AIFC.

In addition, in response to questions, those present were informed about the AIFC’s achievements over 5 years, plans for the near future, the introduction of new financial technologies, etc.

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law «On the AIFC» was signed on December 7, 2015. AIFC's goal is to form a leading center of financial services at the international level. AIFC objectives are to assist in attracting investment in the country's economy, create an attractive environment for investing in financial services, develop the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensure its integration with international capital markets.



