    AIFC BCPD, Institute of Internal Auditors inked memo of coop

    13 August 2019, 15:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The AIFC Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (BCPD Ltd.) and the Institute of Internal Auditors of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the National Conference of Internal Auditors in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The documentwas signed by Deputy CEO of JSC AIFC Authority Yernur Rysmagambetov and IIADirector for Certification Malika Kaparova.

    As YernurRysmagambetov explained, the goal of the memorandum is to launch a newprogramme which will focus on internal auditors’ training.

    Accordingto him, the BCPD Ltd has entered into agreements with a number of internationalqualification companies. As part ofthese agreements, the BCPD organizes training programmes and launches new oneseach six months. «The Certified InternalAuditor programme was initiated by the Ministry of Finance, as it feels lack incertified internal auditors. «We have analyzed the situation and the market anddecided to add the CIA course to our portfolio. Our mission is to implementinternational practice at the local market,» noted Yernur Rysmagambetov.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

