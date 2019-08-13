Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
AIFC BCPD, Institute of Internal Auditors inked memo of coop

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 August 2019, 15:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The AIFC Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (BCPD Ltd.) and the Institute of Internal Auditors of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the National Conference of Internal Auditors in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed by Deputy CEO of JSC AIFC Authority Yernur Rysmagambetov and IIA Director for Certification Malika Kaparova.

As Yernur Rysmagambetov explained, the goal of the memorandum is to launch a new programme which will focus on internal auditors’ training.

According to him, the BCPD Ltd has entered into agreements with a number of international qualification companies. As part of these agreements, the BCPD organizes training programmes and launches new ones each six months. «The Certified Internal Auditor programme was initiated by the Ministry of Finance, as it feels lack in certified internal auditors. «We have analyzed the situation and the market and decided to add the CIA course to our portfolio. Our mission is to implement international practice at the local market,» noted Yernur Rysmagambetov.

