AIFC Authority and 47Pitches sign MoU in the field of legal tech

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Centre Authority and 47Pitches signed a memorandum to connect enterpreneurs across Central Asia with investors from the US. The initiative is part of the AIFC’s mandate to enhance investment into Kazakhstan, and to support enterprenuriasm and talent throughout the country and the region.

The cooperation of the parties is aimed at developing LawTech startups and projects both regionally and globally, the AIFC’s official website reads.





Specifically, the parties agreed to allow LawTech startups from Central to submit pitches into the 47Pitches platform, and gain access to investment, networking and mentoring opportunities.

The development of legal technologies based on the AIFC will improve the efficiency and quality of legal services, as well as make them more accessible in the region of Central Asia.

Mark Deuitch, Founder of 47Pitches, said:

«Building of the success of 47Pitches in the US, I’m delighted that we are now able to connect investors with the talented tech enterpreneurs throughout Kazakhstan and the Central Asia region. Legal Technology is hot, and one of the fastest growing areas for investment globally, and I’m delighted that the AIFC had the vision to identify the potential, and is leading the way globally in supporting legal tech development.»

Mark Beer OBE, Chairman of the AIFC Advisory Council on the development of LegalTech said:

«This memorandum is the first stage of the Council’s ambitious plans to make the AIFC the world’s leading hub for legal technology. By connecting investors with talent, and working with 47Pitches, we hope to create an enabling environment for the region’s lawtech enterpreneurs to flourish. I’d like to thank Governor Kelimbetov for his vision in establishing the Council, and all of my fellow Council members for their considerable efforts.»



