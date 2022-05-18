AIFC and UN agree to promote green financial instruments and investments in social projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the United Nations in the Kyrgyz Republic (UN) have agreed to jointly promote green financial instruments and investments in social and environmental projects.

The Agreement was signed by Chairman of the Management Board of the JSC «AIFC Authority» Yernur Rysmagambetov and the UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic Ozonnia Ojielo, the AIFC’s official website reports.

The parties agreed to promote the AIFC and the Kyrgyz Republic as areas for investments, including through green financing instruments. In particular, the AIFC and the UN have agreed to use green finance instruments (green bonds, green loans, green Islamic securities) to invest in environmental projects.

Also, special attention will be paid to the development of the Islamic finance industry, the halal industry and staff in the field of Islamic finance.

Representatives of the AIFC and the UN discussed a wide range of issues, including human capital development, women's empowerment, and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation to ensure economic and social transformation and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.



