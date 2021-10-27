AIFC and CITIC strengthen cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yernur Rysmagambetov, CEO of the AIFC Authority, and Yang Jianqiang, Executive Vice-President of «CITIC Construction» (PRC) discussed opportunities for cooperation in the implementation of projects in Kazakhstan, including agro-industrial complex, coal processing and coal chemistry.

The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding according to which AIFC will assist in identifying key sectors for reliable investment in Kazakhstan by CITIC Construction through the AIFC platform both at the regional and international levels, the AIFC’s official website reads.

At the same time, AIFC will be assisted in negotiating, discussing, and finalizing the appropriate investment decision between the targeted investment projects and CITIC.

Also, the forum «BRInvest Day», organized by AIFC and «China International Capital Corporation Ltd.» (CICC), was held in the online format, which was attended by Barry Chan, General Director of CICC. The main purpose of the event was to broaden and strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies, increasing the volume of investments from China, and introduction with the AIFC activities and benefits. Mr. Rysmagambetov opened the forum by stating that People's Republic of China is one of the major partners of the AIFC, and Chinese financial institutions have been actively involved in its activities from the first days of establishment of the financial center.

The forum was focused on the opportunities offered by the «Belt and Road» Initiative, as well as the presentation of potential projects

Within the framework of the event, members of the Task Force division, created on the basis of National Company «Kazakh Invest» JSC and the AIFC, presented Kazakhstani projects in the field of mining, agriculture, energy, green energy, logistics and education.

The Forum also presented an online platform of investment projects in Kazakhstan in cooperation with BRI Data. The platform will enable investors to access all projects with one click. This will reduce the distance between investors and projects by matching the investment preferences of investors with their financial goals.