AIFC advantages presented to German business community

15 December 2022, 11:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A business lunch on the topic «Opportunities for growth in Kazakhstan» was held in Frankfurt with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC, Centre) Kairat Kelimbetov and representatives of the German business community, the press service of the AIFC reported.

The main topics of discussion were the opportunities for economic growth and development in a changing world, the role of Kazakhstan and the AIFC as an investment landscape, as well as a gateway to Central Asia and a platform for investment on the «New Silk Road».

«Unprecedented conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan are offered by the Astana International Financial Centre which has no analogues among the post-Soviet Union countries. We invite German financial institutions and the business community to actively use the AIFC platform in their investment and business initiatives in Kazakhstan and the Central Asian region», – said the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

«As a leading financial centre for Central Asia, AIFC works with the Government of Kazakhstan to streamline, transform and, increasingly, to digitalize the access points to financial products, economic business and inward investment. The establishment of the AIFC has significantly improved the integration of Kazakhstan into the global financial and investment system. We will be glad to see representatives of German business on our site», – noted the Governor of the AIFC K. Kelimbetov.

During the event, the German business community was also presented with the opportunities, advantages and special legal regime of the AIFC, based on the principles and norms of Common Law, tax preferences and visa benefits operating in the jurisdiction of the Centre.

In addition, the participants of the meeting learned about the work of the AIFC Bodies and their Organisations – the Astana International Exchange, the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, the Astana Financial Services Authority, the Tech Hub, the Green Finance Centre, etc.

