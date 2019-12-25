AIFC Academy of Law students successfully completed AIFC Foundation Programs for Future Lawyers 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An awards ceremony of the AIFC Law Academy was held for students who successfully completed the AIFC Foundation Programs for Future Lawyers 2019 course, AIFC press service informs.

As part of the activities of the AIFC Law Academy the «AIFC Law Fundamentals for Future Lawyers» Program was launched in September 2019, designed for students in their third or fourth year Bachelor’s or Master’s law programs or in other similar disciplines.54 students from 4 Kazakhstani universities (KAZGUU, ENU, KIMEP, Nazarbayev University) and from 2 foreign universities (University of Edinburgh, BPP University) successfully completed the course, 11 of them graduated with honors.The program consisted of five modules, covering key «fundamental» topics necessary for students to gain a complete understanding of the AIFC legal system. The program included such modules as: Foundations in AIFC Legal Framework; Foundations in AIFC Dispute Resolution; Foundations in AIFC Financial Services Regulation; Foundations in the Astana International Exchange (AIX); and Foundations in Islamic Finance.The certificates were presented to the students by Igor Rogov, member of the AIFC Academy of Law Academy, AIFC Academic Council Chairman Alexander van de Putt, and AIFC Academic Council member Bakytzhan Abdraimov.The head of the AIFC Law Academy, David Gallo, noted that the launch educational programs for the AIFC framework, which covers programs designed for lawyers and students is planned in 2020.The event was also attended by representatives of universities, including the rector of KAZGUU University Talgat Narikbayev and vice-rector of the Eurasian National University Dikhan Kamzabekly.Memoranda of understanding were also signed between the AIFC Administration and KAZGUU and ENU universities. Within the framework of this document, the parties will cooperate on specific initiatives related to legal education and other relevant areas.