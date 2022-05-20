AIFC Academy of Law held Asset Tracing and Recovery training for public bodies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 17-19, the AIFC Academy of Law, jointly with international partners and the Law Enforcement Academy under the Prosecutor General Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan organised training on «Asset Tracing and Recovery» for law enforcement and government agencies officials of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The aim of the training is to support law enforcement and government agencies on Asset Tracing and Recovery from foreign jurisdictions to the Republic of Kazakhstan under the Order of the Head of State, the AIFC’s official website reads.

This training is the second round of the Asset Tracing and Recovery training which at the first time was held on 15-16 March 2022 and aimed to cover law enforcement agencies officials from Nur-Sultan.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

