Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Law and justice

AIFC Academy of Law held Asset Tracing and Recovery training for public bodies

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 May 2022, 12:14
AIFC Academy of Law held Asset Tracing and Recovery training for public bodies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 17-19, the AIFC Academy of Law, jointly with international partners and the Law Enforcement Academy under the Prosecutor General Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan organised training on «Asset Tracing and Recovery» for law enforcement and government agencies officials of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The aim of the training is to support law enforcement and government agencies on Asset Tracing and Recovery from foreign jurisdictions to the Republic of Kazakhstan under the Order of the Head of State, the AIFC’s official website reads.

This training is the second round of the Asset Tracing and Recovery training which at the first time was held on 15-16 March 2022 and aimed to cover law enforcement agencies officials from Nur-Sultan.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

www.aifc.kz


Prosecutor General's Office    Government of Kazakhstan   Astana International Financial Centre  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10