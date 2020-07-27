Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Aidos Yerbosynuly defends WBO, WBC and WBA titles

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 July 2020, 11:45
Aidos Yerbosynuly defends WBO, WBC and WBA titles

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The main fight of the professional boxing evening took place in Minsk of Belarus, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakh boxer Aidos Yerbosynuly (13-0, 9 KOs) fought with German Nuhu Lawal (27-6, 15 KOs). Yerbosynuly defeated the former WBA champion in a fight for three titles. The boxers fought for the secondary championship belts of the leading boxing organizations - WBO Global, WBC Asia and WBA International. The super middleweight bout was won by Yerbosynuly by unanimous decision of judges.

Lawal was knocked down twice - in the second and third rounds. This was the fourteenth victory for Aidos Yerbosynuly. Nuhu Lawal suffered his seventh defeat.


Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy