Aida Balayeva outlines Kazakhstan’s accomplishments in gender equality policy

17 November 2022, 16:29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chief of the Kazakh Presidential Administration, Chair of the National Commission for Women’s Rights and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President Aida Balayeva spoke about the realization of the gender policy in Kazakhstan at the scientific conference «Family, Demographic and Gender Policy at a New Stage of Development of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

Balayeva said that the state gender policy of Kazakhstan is in line with the global sustainable development trends, national priorities and principles of social policy. The country has joined the basic UN documents on women's empowerment.

«Kazakhstan actively supports the UN-EU «Spotlight Initiative» focusing on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls in the Central Asian countries and Afghanistan,» she said.

The ongoing work allowed the country to improve its performance in the Word Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report as well as rise to 65th spot.

Attending the event were members of the National Commission for Women’s Rights and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President, Kazakh parliament deputies, scientific and expert society, NGOs, UN, UN Women structures, UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPC, and World Bank. 260 participants joined the conference, including from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, India, the USA, and Kazakhstan.