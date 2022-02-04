Aida Balayeva met with heads of republican ethnocultural associations of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – On February 3, a meeting between Deputy Head of the Kazakh President’s Administration Aida Balayeva and heads of the republican ethnocultural associations and activists of public structures of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan took place at the Republican House of Friendship in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Attending the meeting was Head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly Marat Azilkhanov.

During the event, Balayeva assessed positively the Assembly’s work in the days of the January events as well as spoke in detail about the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his recent addresses.

In her speech, the Deputy Head of the President’s Administration noted that today the creative agenda unified by the common idea «Building together new Kazakhstan» is in the center of attention.

She highlighted that the Head of State gave a very specific description of key priorities for the upcoming work in social and economic and socio-political spheres as well as noted «the clear vision of the ways to deal with the pressing issues in the society».

In her words, the Nur Otan Part Congress demonstrated very convincingly that the time of necessary changes has come, the ambitious agenda of comprehensive modernization of the country works. In this regard, she spoke in detail of the tasks of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, noting that the values of the idea «Building together new Kazakhstan» have programmatic nature.

During the meeting, the issues of preparing the upcoming events of the Assembly were discussed; the necessity of coordinated work in all structures of the Assembly in implementing the tasks of the Head of State to strengthen public accord and unity was noted.



