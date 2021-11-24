Go to the main site
    Aida Balayeva meets with Supreme Muftis from Mongolia, Russia

    24 November 2021, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva met with Supreme Mufti of Mongolia Batyrbek Hadith and Supreme Mufti of the Altai territory of the Russian Federation Zhanbolat Okhtaubayev, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

    The guests from Mongolia and Russia are in Kazakhstan to take part in the international science-to-practice conference ‘Independent Kazakhstan and Islamic values’ dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. The event is organized by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

    At the meeting Minister Balayeva emphasized that Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia pay utmost attention to religious sphere and support the activity of religious associations.

    For their part, the Supreme Muftis shared their proposals regarding the development of cooperation between the spiritual directorates of three countries.

    Participants of the meeting also mentioned that the international science-to-practice conference organized by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan demonstrates the level of openness in the development of dialogue and further cooperation.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

