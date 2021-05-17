Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aida Balayeva meets with NGO representatives in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2021, 21:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Today, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva met with the representatives of NGOs to discuss the issues relating to the bill on charity, volunteerism, and grants, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

During the meeting the minister focused on the measures taken in the field of charity, volunteerism as well as regarding bettering mechanisms of State support to NGOs.

She noted that the development of and support for charity and volunteerism are among the key factors to form and develop the civil society.

The bill introducing changes and additions to some legislative acts on volunteerism, charity, and state social order and grants to NGOs has been developed taken into consideration of the instructions given by the Head of State during the closing of the Year of the Volunteer, analysis of law enforcement practice, international experience as well as proposals by the NGOs, voluntary and charitable organizations, members of the Working Group, Ministry, and reps of the civil society.

According to Balayeva, the bill is included in the relevant Action Plan for 2021, according to which, it will be submitted to the Government in July and the Majilis in September.

She added that the recommendations of anti-corruption and scientific and legal assessment are in place.

The meeting’s participants confirmed the relevance of further development of interaction between the State and NGO sector as well as put forward proposals on regulations to the bill for further elaboration, discussion, and approval.

