Aida Balayeva extends Ramadan congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva has extended her congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform reports.

Offering her congratulations to Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh minister said that Ramadan is a month of endless kindness and wisdom, spiritual revival and purification.

«During the month humanism and constructive nature of Islam is manifested, strengthening further interethnic and interfaith accord in the country. In the period of 30 days good deeds are done,» reads the minister’s congratulatory letter.

Noting that Ramadan has been celebrated at a time of global pandemic for the second consecutive year, the minister called for observing the sanitary epidemiological rules and following the recommendations of the muftiat.

«Let the prayers be answered during the holy month of Ramadan. Wish everyone kindness and prosperity,» says the message.