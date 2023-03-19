Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Aida Balayeva casts her vote at early parliamentary elections

    19 March 2023, 15:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva voted at the ongoing parliamentary elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Ms Balayeva said her expectations of the early parliamentary elections are quite high amid the reset of the political system.

    She also praised the level of competitiveness between the political parties running for the seats at the Majilis as well as activeness of civil activists. This, in her opinion, will help create a professional Parliament that will develop qualitative laws having a positive impact of the lives of Kazakhstanis.

    Aida Balayeva also stressed that today we are witnessing the implementation of the reforms spearheaded by the Head of State.

    Earlier it was reported that the elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had kicked off in Kazakhstan.

    According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
    Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10