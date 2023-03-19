Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aida Balayeva casts her vote at early parliamentary elections

19 March 2023, 15:29
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva voted at the ongoing parliamentary elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ms Balayeva said her expectations of the early parliamentary elections are quite high amid the reset of the political system.

She also praised the level of competitiveness between the political parties running for the seats at the Majilis as well as activeness of civil activists. This, in her opinion, will help create a professional Parliament that will develop qualitative laws having a positive impact of the lives of Kazakhstanis.

Aida Balayeva also stressed that today we are witnessing the implementation of the reforms spearheaded by the Head of State.

Earlier it was reported that the elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had kicked off in Kazakhstan.

According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.



