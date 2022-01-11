Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aida Balayeva appointed Deputy Head of Presidential Administration

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 19:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aida Balayeva was appointed the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

Until today Aida Balayeva was the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Recall that Askar Umarov became the new Minister of Information and Social Development of the country.

Aida Balayeva is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Throughout her career she worked for the Department of inner policy of the cities of Almaty and Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan). Ms Balayeva served as deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city between 2010 and 2014. She also held posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan prior to becoming the Minister of Information and Social Development in 2020.


