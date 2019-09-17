Go to the main site
    AIBA World Boxing Championships: Kazakh Kulakhmet defeats American Martinez

    17 September 2019, 08:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s boxer Tursynbay Kulakhmet got to the ¼ of the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg (Russia), Kazinform reports citing Olympics.kz.

    That was his second fight within the championship. Tursynbay Kulakhmet fought against Xavier Martinez of the United States of America and earned a victory by the unanimous decision of judges.

    First rival of Kazakh Tursunbay Kulakhmet was Milos Bart who won in the first preliminary round against Israel. Kazakhstani boxer dismantled Czech by KO in the second round.

    It is notable that previously our compatriot Abylaikhan Zhusupov earned a victory in a weigh category up to 69 kg.


    Alzhanova Raushan

