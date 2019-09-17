Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

AIBA World Boxing Championships: Kazakh Kulakhmet defeats American Martinez

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 September 2019, 08:47
AIBA World Boxing Championships: Kazakh Kulakhmet defeats American Martinez

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s boxer Tursynbay Kulakhmet got to the ¼ of the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg (Russia), Kazinform reports citing Olympics.kz.

That was his second fight within the championship. Tursynbay Kulakhmet fought against Xavier Martinez of the United States of America and earned a victory by the unanimous decision of judges.

First rival of Kazakh Tursunbay Kulakhmet was Milos Bart who won in the first preliminary round against Israel. Kazakhstani boxer dismantled Czech by KO in the second round.

It is notable that previously our compatriot Abylaikhan Zhusupov earned a victory in a weigh category up to 69 kg.


Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy