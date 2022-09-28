Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan

    28 September 2022, 16:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chief Operating Officer of G42 Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    The meeting focused on the greater cooperation in the field of information technologies and digital security.

    Tokayev was informed about the plans of G42 to realize joint projects in the spheres of artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and cloud infrastructure.

    The Kazakh head of state pointed out that the development of human capital in the field of artificial intelligence and IT is of strategic significance.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01



    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Technology IT technologies IT Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
    Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
    General meeting of TITR takes place in Tbilisi
    President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
    Popular
    1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
    2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union