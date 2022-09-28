Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
28 September 2022, 16:07

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chief Operating Officer of G42 Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

The meeting focused on the greater cooperation in the field of information technologies and digital security.

Tokayev was informed about the plans of G42 to realize joint projects in the spheres of artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and cloud infrastructure.

The Kazakh head of state pointed out that the development of human capital in the field of artificial intelligence and IT is of strategic significance.


Photo: t.me/bort_01



