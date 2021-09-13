Go to the main site
    AI-based system detects pneumonia in 134 thou patients in Almaty rgn

    13 September 2021, 17:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia has been reported in 134 thousand patients with the help of artificial intelligence in Almaty region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing at the Central Communications Service Deputy Governor of Almaty region said that the new digital PASC system to detect pneumonia in its early stage was introduced at the Talgykorgan multipurpose hospital. The PPP project allowed detecting pneumonia in 134 thousand patients, including pneumonia with the COVID-19-related sings in 41 thousand patients, with the help of IA since the beginning of 2021.

    According to Baizhumanov, video consultations on severe cases are conducted at the four hospitals of the region.

    The region’s 15 laboratories have carried out 40 thousand COVID-19 PCR tests detecting 3,569 infections since September 1. The labs conduct 11 thousand tests a day.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
