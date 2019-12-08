Agriscape 2019 to showcase agri-land and agri-assets in 22 countries

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, the third edition of Agriscape, the international exhibition dedicated to food security and agricultural investments abroad, begins Monday, December 9, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Held in partnership with ADAFSA, the invitation-only event is set to convene high-level decision makers, including the foreign ministers of South Africa and Ecuador, as well as agricultural investors, WAM reports.

Displaying AED10 billion worth of agri-land and agri-assets in 22 countries, the two-day event will draw the participation of 50 exhibitors and 300 visiting investors from 37 countries, along with the national pavilions of countries, including South Africa, Serbia, Moldova, Belarus, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In addition to one-on-one meetings, workshops and networking opportunities, Agriscape 2019 will debut the AgTech Area, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and showcasing 15 agricultural innovations in the idea or concept phase, with the aim of helping innovators find investors to commercialise their products.

These innovations offer solutions within a broad range of farming and agricultural production domains, including intelligent horticulture platforms, lighting for indoor farming powered by laser technology, indoor and vertical farming solutions, monitoring water usage, precision irrigation solutions, crop analysis using drone and satellite imagery, soil steaming systems, animal nutrition and 3D camera technology to estimate cattle weight.

«Agri-food investment is an essential tool for enhancing nations’ food security and strengthening the stability of food supply chains. The strong participation of leading international agribusinesses and key decision makers in Agriscape 2019 makes it an ideal platform to discuss investment opportunities available within the region and beyond,» said Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA.

Agriscape 2019 has signed on Abu Dhabi Ports as Host Sponsor, Al Dahra as Headline Sponsor and National Feed as Registration Sponsor.

Since its inaugural edition in 2017, Agriscape has become a firm fixture on the calendars of farmland investors, as it offers a comprehensive overview of the latest global trends in agricultural investment. In 2018, the event drew the participation of 53 exhibitors associated with agri-land and other agri-assets in more than 50 countries. The exhibition also attracted 277 investors, including 95 hosted buyers from throughout the world.

Photo credit: www.agri-am.com